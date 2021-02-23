The Cotton-Romney Deal: $10 Minimum Wage for Immigration Enforcement

But can Democrats and the business wing stomach it?

Senators Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney are offering a compromise. Under their new proposal, the minimum wage would rise to $10 by 2025, phasing in gradually once the pandemic ended. In addition, businesses would be required to use the "E-Verify" system to ensure their workers were in the country legally and eligible to work.

It’s something that should resonate with the public. Minimum-wage hikes, including big ones, are unfailingly popular; E-Verify has lopsided support in opinion polls as well. And it’s a good deal for immigration-restrictionist conservatives, because the wage hike is relatively modest while the immigration reform is substantial. The …