The Cruz Cancun Conundrum

If the world is mad at the Texas senator it's not because he's done anything that hurt anybody; it's because he's done something judged unseemly.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T ed Cruz wasn’t going to shovel your driveway.

Senator Cruz (R., Texas) is the subject of this week’s ritual denunciation for the grievous sin of taking his daughters to Cancun, rather than stay in Texas and endure the snow and blackouts with the shivering little people.

Cruz’s stock is not trading at an all-time high on my personal exchange these days, but the senator’s critics are, in this case, off-base. People who can take care of themselves and their families in an emergency should take care of themselves and their families in an emergency, if only to remove the possibility of their …