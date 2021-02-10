The Democratic Party Is Radicalizing against the Constitution

I’m for the rule of law — as it actually exists, not how I would like it to exist.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R epublicans are “radicalizing against democracy” because they rely on our constitutional process when governing. This is the essence of Chris Hayes’s recent Atlantic piece contending that the GOP is descending into authoritarianism.

The MSNBC host notes, without any suggestion of self-awareness, that “the Constitution puts a wind at the backs of Republicans and makes them more competitive than they would be otherwise.” What does “otherwise” mean here, exactly? A return to the British Empire? Or does it mean functioning as the centralized direct democracy that progressives covet, but that’s never existed in this country? There is no “otherwise.”

The idea that the …