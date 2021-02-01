The End of Populism? Don’t Bet on It

Trust in institutions is collapsing, social media intensify conflict, and our leaders seem arrogant and unaccountable.

Donald Trump has exited the stage, for now. Does it feel as though populism has gone away with him? Not really.

The latest revolt is people day-trading stocks and posting to Reddit. They are betting strongly against Wall Street short sellers and thereby forcing hedge funds into ruinously expensive margin calls. Then there is the ongoing skepticism about public-health advice and the pandemic, which will soon move into skepticism or simple disinterest in the vaccines that have become the key requirement for ending lockdowns and restrictions.

It feels like a high tide for populist sentiment. The COVID-19 pandemic has set the populist …