The Excuses for Keeping Schools Closed Are Imploding One by One

A third wave is tapering off, teachers are getting the vaccine, and schools aren’t big COVID spreaders anyway. Let’s reopen them already.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D on’t look now, but every major excuse for keeping schools closed — as they still are for about two-fifths of American kids — is crumbling before our eyes. Joe Biden’s CDC says reopening is safe. The winter wave of COVID infections is finally falling back to earth. And teachers are rapidly getting vaccinated.

In the places where they’re powerful, the teachers’ unions will push this fight as far as they can. Some have already declared that teachers shouldn’t have to teach in person even after they’re vaccinated. But as the excuses fall away, the political pressure to reopen should become overwhelming. The …