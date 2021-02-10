The Folly of Biden’s Iran Strategy

The new president aims to seek limits on Tehran’s missile program after restarting the 2015 nuclear deal. But Tehran has no intention of playing along.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he United States and Iran each wants to reenter the nuclear deal they struck in 2015 — also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — but neither wants to go first.

During an interview with CBS on Sunday morning, Biden said that Tehran would have to stop enriching uranium before the U.S. lifts Trump-era sanctions targeting Iranian entities. That same morning, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif told CNN that he’s sticking with his country’s demands that Washington lift sanctions first.

Although the dispute matters insofar as it is a test of Biden’s resolve, recent events show that the administration’s strategy …