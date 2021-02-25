The Great Texas Power Crash

Everybody’s got a self-serving explanation of what happened in Texas, but there’s no convenient narrative here.

In the Japanese classic movie Rashomon, three witnesses to a murder give earnest but conflicting accounts of what happened. In the end, the audience is left wondering.

Those hoping to understand what happened to the Texas electricity grid last week know the feeling. Commentators all see proof of their preconceived notions in the disaster. Those on the right blame renewables, those on the left blame fossil fuels. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. But ignorance of evidence is sometimes evidence of ignorance.

Over at The Atlantic, Adam Serwer writes, “The crisis in Texas was preceded by more than a decade …