The Great Texas Power Crash

Workers install a utility pole to support power lines after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, February 22, 2021. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)
Everybody’s got a self-serving explanation of what happened in Texas, but there’s no convenient narrative here.  

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the Japanese classic movie Rashomon, three witnesses to a murder give earnest but conflicting accounts of what happened. In the end, the audience is left wondering.

Those hoping to understand what happened to the Texas electricity grid last week know the feeling. Commentators all see proof of their preconceived notions in the disaster. Those on the right blame renewables, those on the left blame fossil fuels. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. But ignorance of evidence is sometimes evidence of ignorance.

Over at The Atlantic, Adam Serwer writes, “The crisis in Texas was preceded by more than a decade

Mario Loyola — Mr. Loyola is a research associate professor and the director of the Environmental Finance and Risk Management Program at Florida International University and a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. From 2017 to 2019 he was the associate director for regulatory reform at the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

