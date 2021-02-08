The Humiliating Art of the Woke Apology

There is one factor that undergirds every aspect of these confessions — fear.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen people look back at our current era of woke intolerance, perhaps the most disturbing artifact will be reporter Donald McNeil’s apology upon his ouster from the New York Times.

The reason for his abject self-abasement is a bit of a mystery. He didn’t grovel to save his job — he was getting fired regardless. Perhaps he felt he needed to make a fulsome apology with an eye to future job prospects, or maybe he believed every word.

Regardless, this sort of self-accusation is not normal . . . except for in totalitarian states and in contemporary America.

The McNeil note to Times …