The Problem with Lloyd Austin’s ‘Stand-Down’ Order

I have served in the military. The ambiguous bid to root out extremists in the ranks could take a troubling turn, and quickly.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F ollowing a meeting with top Pentagon officials last week, newly confirmed Defense secretary Lloyd Austin directed a Department-wide “stand down” to address the issue of extremism and white supremacy in the ranks of the U.S. military. This comes after multiple news outlets reported that a handful of veteran and active-duty military members were active participants in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol building. While Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby remained adamant that “the vast majority of men and women who serve in uniform and the military are doing so with honor, integrity, and character,” he said the issue …