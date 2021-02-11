NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F ollowing a meeting with top Pentagon officials last week, newly confirmed Defense secretary Lloyd Austin directed a Department-wide “stand down” to address the issue of extremism and white supremacy in the ranks of the U.S. military. This comes after multiple news outlets reported that a handful of veteran and active-duty military members were active participants in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol building. While Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby remained adamant that “the vast majority of men and women who serve in uniform and the military are doing so with honor, integrity, and character,” he said the issue …
The Problem with Lloyd Austin’s ‘Stand-Down’ Order
I have served in the military. The ambiguous bid to root out extremists in the ranks could take a troubling turn, and quickly.
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’
The former congresswoman expressed concern about how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats.
Rand Paul Warns One-Third of Republicans Will Leave Party if GOP Senators Back Impeachment
‘This isn’t about, anymore, the Electoral College, this is about the future of the party,’ the Kentucky senator cautioned.
Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong.
Ultra-Woke Illinois Mandates Are Top Threat to U.S. Education
A radical new rule would politicize the classroom and very likely trample the free-speech and religious-liberty rights of teachers.
Ted Cruz Denounces Trump’s 'Rhetoric' during Riot
‘I think, yesterday in particular, the president's language and rhetoric crossed the line and it was reckless,’ Cruz said.
The Latest
Nikole Hannah-Jones Runs the New York Times
It doesn’t matter how many times Hannah-Jones embarrasses the paper. She will not be reprimanded, much less removed from her position.
Ezra Klein Misapprehends California's Problems
The Golden State is in such deep trouble that even Klein can dimly recognize the crisis. But he can't or won't recognize its causes.
Hillary Clinton Claims If Trump Is Acquitted It's 'Because The Jury Includes His Co-Conspirators'
The Senate is likely to fall short of the two-thirds vote needed to convict Trump.
NYT Editor Retracts Racial Slur Standard Used to Justify McNeil Ouster: ‘Of Course Intent Matters’
'It was a deadline mistake, and I regret it. Of course intent matters when we're talking about language and journalism,' Baquet said.
What Happened to Officer Sicknick?
Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to Buy Bitcoin
On the menu today: my interview with Mayor Suarez, Bitcoin as a hedge, TikTok sale goes awry, and a look at Central Bank Digital Currencies.