The Spiritual Heart of Old Europe Aches

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A few days ago, I arrived at Santiago de Compostela, in northwestern Spain. This is where the tomb of the Apostle St. James the Greater lies. Every time July 25 falls on a Sunday, Catholics celebrate their Jacobean Holy Year. And that is precisely what happens in 2021. I’ve been on pilgrimage here before, and by now, the Camino de Santiago that crosses Europe would normally be packed with pilgrims from all over the world. This year, however, I find closed hostels, bars with the shutters down, and a shuddering silence that hangs over the World Heritage Site that is …
A melancholy silence cloaks this town in northwestern Spain, where the pandemic has knocked a traditional pilgrimage off course.
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’
The former congresswoman expressed concern about how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats.
Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong.
Joe Biden’s First Mistake
Biden doesn’t have to make governing hard for himself. But he probably will, if his term’s inauspicious start is anything to go on.
Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion
Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment.
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Never mind how he voted.
The Latest
Fauci: Returning Students to In-Person Learning Is ‘Not an Easy Issue’
‘The data get fuzzy when you try to compare what happens when you’re not in the school versus what happens when you are in the school,’ he said.
Pence Turned Down CPAC Invite: Report
Meanwhile, former president Trump is scheduled to address the conference in his first major public appearance since leaving office last month.
WHO Panel to Recommend ‘Deeper’ Study into First COVID Patient
It will also call for an immediate probe into the supply chain of the Huanan seafood market, where the virus is believed to have originated.
In the Second Cold War, Religious Americans Must Lead the Way
The Chinese Communist Party has prioritized state ownership of the mind and soul over state ownership of the means of production.
Ask an Engineer
Seven questions, and more than seven answers, about the crisis in Texas.
What Cats Can Teach Humans
‘Happiness in humans is an artificial state,’ John Gray writes. ‘For cats it is their natural condition.’