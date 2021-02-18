The Twelve Flavors of Trumpism: A Guide

What does the future hold for Trump’s political movement? First we must determine which forms will prevail.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ow much of “Trumpism” will survive in the Republican Party now that Donald Trump is gone from the White House? That is the hot question of the day on the right. Much depends, of course, on whether Trump himself is able to stage a comeback in 2024, but there are still years of political battles and midterm elections between now and then. We can’t answer what Trumpism will look like without Trump in office or running for office until we decide what “Trumpism” is in the first place.

Despite vigorous efforts to refashion “Trumpism” into a single, coherent set of ideas,

…