The Unbearable Whiteness of Being

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hiteness lies at the heart of American degradation, we are told constantly by figures on the left these days. After the horrifying, disgraceful January 6 attack on the national Capitol Building, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claimed that rioters “have chosen their whiteness over democracy. That’s what this is about.” Progressives blame whiteness for creating COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on minority communities and insist that racial justice, not the vulnerability of the elderly, should determine vaccination priority because “older populations are whiter.” They denounce education for offering a “monolithic, European perspective” that “upholds Whiteness.” They dismiss old-fashioned journalistic standards of even-handedness because “the views …
How the defective concept of ‘whiteness’ escaped the academy and corrupted political discourse.
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’
The former congresswoman expressed concern about how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats.
Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong.
Joe Biden’s First Mistake
Biden doesn’t have to make governing hard for himself. But he probably will, if his term’s inauspicious start is anything to go on.
Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion
Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment.
Ultra-Woke Illinois Mandates Are Top Threat to U.S. Education
A radical new rule would politicize the classroom and very likely trample the free-speech and religious-liberty rights of teachers.
The Latest
America Needs a Robert A. Taft
What we can learn from an unjustly forgotten Ohio senator.
Racism and Sexism Accusations Torpedo the Indianapolis Museum of Art
A curator quits, citing PTSD, and then the director leaves over racism charges.
The Britney Spears Narrative Is Mostly B.S.
A New York Times documentary presents a reductive, heroes-and-villains vision of complicated, messy lives.
To Understand the Conflict in Syria, You Need to Know the Arab Tribes
America’s options for working with them to defeat jihadists once and for all are difficult — to say the least.
The Cuomo Investigation Confusion
Several entities are probing the evolving nursing-home scandal at once. Biden’s DOJ must pick a lead prosecutor — and soon.
China Betrays Its Deal with the Vatican
As a Catholic and a world leader, President Biden should take a close interest in what is happening to the Church in China.