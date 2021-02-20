The Unbearable Whiteness of Being

How the defective concept of ‘whiteness’ escaped the academy and corrupted political discourse.

Whiteness lies at the heart of American degradation, we are told constantly by figures on the left these days. After the horrifying, disgraceful January 6 attack on the national Capitol Building, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi claimed that rioters "have chosen their whiteness over democracy. That's what this is about." Progressives blame whiteness for creating COVID-19's disproportionate impact on minority communities and insist that racial justice, not the vulnerability of the elderly, should determine vaccination priority because "older populations are whiter." They denounce education for offering a "monolithic, European perspective" that "upholds Whiteness." They dismiss old-fashioned journalistic standards of even-handedness because "the views …