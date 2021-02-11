Two lies, &c.

The 2020 election, January 6, defamation suits, Hungary, Poland, the Super Bowl, George Shultz, and more

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n my opinion, there are two great lies that must be rooted out of the Right, if the Right is to be healthy again: the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen; and the lie that the January 6 mayhem at the Capitol was the work of Antifa, BLM, and other left-wing groups.

I do not say that the Republican Party will not continue to win elections if these lies aren’t rooted out. I’m not talking about popularity. The GOP has about half the country now. I’m talking about something more like moral health. Integrity. Credibility.

I have the post-Soviet experience …