Welcome to the Bloody ’20s

A record-breaking uptick in violence reflects the underlying spiritual chaos gripping the U.S.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he bloody year of 1968 was an extraordinarily violent one in the United States, with the murder rate increasing almost 13 percent year-over-year, the largest such increase that had been recorded before or since.

Until now.

In 2020, murders were up 21 percent, according to FBI data. Data from the 60 largest U.S. cities collated by the Intercept found murders up 36 percent in those cities, almost three times the previously unmatched frenzy of 1968.

The homicidal wave rolled through the big cities (New York City saw a nearly 50 percent bump in its murder count), through small towns (according to the Intercept, …