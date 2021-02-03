What Not to Do with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Don’t rationalize, don’t excuse, and don’t play the other side’s game.

Several recent precedents offer House Republicans a clear roadmap on how not to deal with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (QAnon, Ga.):

Under no circumstances should the Republican minority leader appear on glossy magazine covers celebrating the ascendancy of the radicals in the party. That’s an easy one. Don’t mainstream her.

Another easy one: Republicans should never elevate anyone who believes that Jews are imbued with the power to hypnotize the world and/or armed with massive lasers — though, as a Jew, I believe both could be quite useful — to the foreign-affairs committee. This is something you might see in an idiocracy, not …