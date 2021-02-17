Why No One Believes Anything

The media failures keep piling up.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f anyone wonders why so many people conclude that they should believe the opposite of whatever the media are saying, this past week provides a good explanation.

Andrew Cuomo, the Emmy Award–winning governor that a swooning press held up as the enlightened standard for an effective pandemic response, didn’t just make a disastrous mistake in his handling of nursing homes. He didn’t just miscount nursing-home fatalities. He may have covered up nursing-home fatalities.

It turns out that everything the press has accused Florida’s Ron DeSantis of — a botched response and dishonest numbers — is true of Cuomo.

The Lincoln Project, the great …