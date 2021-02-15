Will Murkowski Pay a Price at the Polls for Her Impeachment Vote?

Two changes to election law will help her keep her seat in 2022.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A mong the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial, six won’t have to face voters for quite some time: One is up for reelection in 2024 (Mitt Romney), three are up in 2026 (Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, and Ben Sasse), and two are retiring (Richard Burr and Pat Toomey). Only one Republican who voted to convict Donald Trump is up for reelection in 2022: Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski.

“If I can’t say what I believe that our president should stand for, then why should I ask Alaskans to stand with me?” Murkowski said in an …