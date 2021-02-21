Will Politicians Take Away the Ballot Initiative?

Lawmakers in both parties are trying to make it harder for citizens to place measures on ballots.

Citizen lawmaking is under attack as never before — from both Democrats and Republicans.

More and more state legislatures have made it harder for voters to place initiatives on the ballot in the 26 states that allow for some form of the process.

Republicans are upset that progressives have used initiatives to legalize marijuana and raise the minimum wage. Democrats are troubled that their attempts to impose taxes and regulations in progressive states such as Oregon, California, and Washington state are often thwarted by voter referendums.

So it’s no surprise that legislatures in more than 20 states are debating bills to make it …