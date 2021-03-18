A Harvard Law Professor Wants Democrats to Disenfranchise Republican Voters

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R emember that brief moment between November and January when Democrats and their voices in the media told us that asking legislators to overturn elections and attacking the legitimacy of the results of elections was a bad thing? Well, Democrats’ old tricks of rejecting outcomes, attacking legitimacy, arguing that it is rigged when their side loses, and spinning conspiracy theories are never far from hand. The latest example comes from Democrat Rita Hart’s ongoing effort to get House Democrats to reverse the election of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by the people of Iowa’s second district to represent them in the House.
We should not lightly disregard this as simply harmless academic scribbling.
Recommended
Minnesota Nasty
Minneapolis is a nice city no longer.
The Most Scandalous Provision of the $1.9T Biden Boondoggle
It would be difficult to devise a targeted giveaway more likely to inspire popular outrage.
Good News about the Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer’s effectiveness against the Brazilian, U.K., and South African variants is encouraging news.
Guess Who Just Admitted Harris and Becerra Violated the First Amendment
Surprising briefs emerge in a First Amendment case before the Supreme Court.
The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning
How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse?
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Latest
Georgia Secretary of State Criticizes House Democrats' Attempt to Reverse GOP Win in Iowa
Iowa's board of elections certified Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks's victory by just six votes over opponent Rita Hart.
Schumer Pleads with JetBlue CEO to Keep HQ in New York
Schumer cited the passing of the $1.9 trillion ‘American Rescue Plan’ in arguing the company owes its allegiance to New York.
Charles Curtis, Forgotten Veep
Herbert Hoover’s vice president blazed an early trail for racial inclusion.
The Case of Abiy Ahmed
Ethiopia’s prime minister, a Nobel peace laureate, presides over a savage civil war.
Chip Roy Pushes Back after Dems Accuse Him of Glorifying Violence: ‘No Apologies’
Roy expressed concern that Democrats and their media allies would use an alleged rise in hate crimes to police speech.
Time to Move On from COVID Capitalism
Of crisis and bad policy.