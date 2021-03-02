Against Canceling Dr. Seuss

A beloved American author is targeted by the book-banners, epitomizing all that’s wrong with cancel culture.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C ancel culture has many faces. Few reveal the ugliness of the impulse more clearly than banning books. This time, the target of the book-banners is perhaps the most beloved American author of all: Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. The culprits include Seuss’s own heirs, the Biden administration, and the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center. Everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves.

How the Grinch Stole Mulberry Street

According to a statement by Dr. Seuss Enterprises:

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication

…