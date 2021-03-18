America’s Emerging One-Party State

Like China’s Communists, American progressives aspire to build a more perfect one-party state.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he principle of “democratic centralism” was articulated by Vladimir Lenin soon after the Russian Revolution, as a way to reconcile the Communist Party’s aspirations to both deliberation and total control. Centralization of power quickly won out, making a dystopian farce of democratic procedures.

That system has survived in China to the present day. As the website of the Chinese mission to the United Nations in Geneva proclaims, “democratic centralism is the fundamental principle of organization and leadership of state power in China.” In practice, that means that the Chinese Communist Party controls everything, even in the modern era of mass media …