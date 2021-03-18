NR PLUS World

An American Defense of Britain’s Constitutional Monarchy

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II wears the Imperial State Crown as she reads the Queen’s Speech from the throne seated next to Prince Philip in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament, in London, England, December 3, 2008. (Arthur Edwards/Pool/Reuters)
The royal family is not simply an important part of British culture. It represents a valuable political inheritance, one to which Americans owe a great deal.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H istorians may puzzle for many years over why a rambling, emotional interview between members of the British royal family and an American media tycoon-cum-billionaire became a rallying cry to destroy the British monarchy.

But so it has: The radical Left has seized upon Oprah Winfrey’s televised spectacle with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a crusade to invalidate one of the most consequential conservative institutions on the world stage.

Accusations of racism within the royal family are not the point. The aim of modern liberalism can be symbolically discerned in William Walcutt’s painting, Pulling Down the Statue of George III

Joseph Loconte is the director of the B. Kenneth Simon Center for American Studies at the Heritage Foundation. He is the author of A Hobbit, a Wardrobe, and a Great War, which is being made into a documentary film.

