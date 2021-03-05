NR PLUS Impromptus

An exceptional nation, &c.

By
(Pixabay)
When people say ‘American exceptionalism,’ what do they mean? Plus Russia, Burma, baseball, and more.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he more experience I have, the more I think that definitions are virtually the whole ballgame. What do you mean? What do you mean by that word or phrase? Once this is sorted out, conversation can proceed.

I have written articles about “conservatism” and “liberalism” — here, for example. Today, I’d like to take up “American exceptionalism.”

I have heard this phrase a lot in the last several years — more than I ever have in my life. The phrase really got going in the 1920s, when it was used in Communist circles. The Communists were having great success in many nations.

Recommended

The Latest