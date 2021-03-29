Are Illegal Aliens Receiving COVID-19 Relief Checks? Yes

Millions of immigrants known to be in the U.S. illegally are nonetheless issued Social Security numbers — and given money.

During the debate over the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Senator Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) claimed that "undocumented immigrants do not have Social Security numbers, and they do not qualify for stimulus relief checks, period." He was wrong on both counts.

Millions of illegal immigrants do have Social Security numbers (SSNs), and they will receive billions of dollars in stimulus money. But leave the money aside for now and consider the more basic problem: The U.S. government has chosen to issue SSNs to millions of people who are not even supposed to be in the country. It’s a clear indication that …