Beware China’s ‘Internal’ Investigation into COVID’s Origins

Why two scientists are sounding the alarm about the WHO’s COVID-19 investigative team.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen a company accused of wrongdoing announces that it will conduct an “internal investigation,” the interested public is rightly skeptical. Everyone knows the drill: Asses will be covered and maybe, if the top executives are really feeling the heat, they will offer a sacrificial lamb in the form of a middle manager.

Hiding behind the imprimatur of the WHO, China is, in effect, conducting an internal investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic with the assistance of Peter Daszak, the only American that Beijing allowed to join the WHO team.

That’s right, allowed: According to the Wall Street Journal, the WHO …