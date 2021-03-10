Biden’s Talks with China Won’t End Well

Despite calling the Chinese regime a threat to democracy and a perpetrator of mass atrocities, the Biden administration might try to reset U.S.-China relations.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden has pledged to pursue “extreme competition” with the Chinese Communist Party, but his administration’s diplomatic outreach to the regime suggests otherwise. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national-security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet their Chinese counterparts, Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi, for high-level talks in Alaska later this month, the South China Morning Post reported yesterday and Bloomberg confirmed this morning.

This development hardly comes as a surprise, given Biden’s and Blinken’s repeated overtures for cooperation with Beijing. Both have stated multiple times that the U.S. should compete with China while still leaving room for cooperation on key issues. …