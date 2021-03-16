Bombshell Correction Sums Up the Political Media’s Corruption

As long as liberal subscribers value partisan porn over accuracy, this woeful trend won’t change.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, the Wall Street Journal published a piece detailing a six-minute call — with audio — between then-president Donald Trump and the Georgia secretary of state’s chief investigator, Frances Watson. At the time, Watson was conducting a forensic audit of 2020 mail-in ballots in a few Georgia counties.

This week, the Journal’s reporting precipitated the Washington Post to offer a correction to their initial story that went like so:

Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed

…