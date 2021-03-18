Boston’s Gardner Museum: One Classy Joint

And thoughts on the art heist of the century, 31 years on.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, after I visited the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston to see its 150th anniversary Monet exhibition, I walked over to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. I adore the Gardner. It’s unique. Mrs. Gardner was a visionary collector, buying supreme works by Vermeer and Titian, but she was also an artist. Her work of art was her house, or palace, evoking a Venetian palace on the Grand Canal and decorated to the nines to reflect her eclectic, eccentric, and indisputably good taste. Money and good taste are two roads that rarely diverge, so when they do, the result …