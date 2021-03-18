Boston’s Gardner Museum: One Classy Joint

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, after I visited the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston to see its 150th anniversary Monet exhibition, I walked over to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. I adore the Gardner. It’s unique. Mrs. Gardner was a visionary collector, buying supreme works by Vermeer and Titian, but she was also an artist. Her work of art was her house, or palace, evoking a Venetian palace on the Grand Canal and decorated to the nines to reflect her eclectic, eccentric, and indisputably good taste. Money and good taste are two roads that rarely diverge, so when they do, the result …
And thoughts on the art heist of the century, 31 years on.
Recommended
Minnesota Nasty
Minneapolis is a nice city no longer.
The Most Scandalous Provision of the $1.9T Biden Boondoggle
It would be difficult to devise a targeted giveaway more likely to inspire popular outrage.
Good News about the Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer’s effectiveness against the Brazilian, U.K., and South African variants is encouraging news.
Guess Who Just Admitted Harris and Becerra Violated the First Amendment
Surprising briefs emerge in a First Amendment case before the Supreme Court.
The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning
How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse?
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Latest
How a Government-Union Court Case Could Drain the Democrats’ Coffers
Newsom might be safe in California this year, but a crucial ruling is being wielded as a weapon against Big Labor and its campaign-cash pipeline.
America’s Emerging One-Party State
Like China’s Communists, American progressives aspire to build a more perfect one-party state.
Why Is Our Military Choosing New Enemies?
‘Smiting’ Tucker Carlson advances the top brass’s progressive political agenda.
An American Defense of Britain’s Constitutional Monarchy
The royal family is not simply an important part of British culture. It represents a valuable political inheritance, one to which Americans owe a great deal.
Here's How Much the COVID-19 Stimulus Will Cost You
Fiscal stimulus isn't free. You'll pay for it in future tax hikes.
Free Speech Is under Threat on College Campuses. Here’s How to Fight Back
Conservatives can, and should, form alliances with liberals committed to free speech to keep it alive.