California’s Radical, Bigoted, Completely Nonsensical Ethnic-Studies Plan

For progressive educators, social engineering has long been the priority. This model curriculum is the latest evidence.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M ost parents don’t know that the public schools were originally designed to replace them.

The progressive education movement in the United States, which is almost solely responsible for the establishment and administration of our schools, has always looked down on what Ellwood Cubberley called “mere learning.” The movement’s luminaries have historically held that governments should use public education to renovate society from the bottom up, engineering the thoughts, values, and habits of the populace and making them more pliable and useful to the state. From the 19th century to the present, parents have been greeted with suspicion by progressive educators as

…