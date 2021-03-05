Cancel Culture’s Condescension Problem

Culture-war obsessives believe it’s their responsibility to protect foolish people from themselves. What happened to individual freedom?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen complaining about “cancel culture,” conservatives tend to lament its most obvious problem: its aim of censuring, ostracizing, or otherwise punishing people or perspectives that progressives deem unacceptable.

Though many on the left insist that cancel culture is purely an invention of angry right-wingers, examples abound. This calendar year alone, we’ve seen a Disney star fired for a social-media post, a New York Times journalist asked to resign after having responded to a question about a racial slur by invoking the slur itself, and a television host who recused himself from his post after suggesting that, just maybe, we should hesitate …