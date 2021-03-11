China Is Making a World

Whether we like it or not, Beijing presents a real ideological challenge to the American-led global order.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he best movie about newspapers is The Paper, in which Michael Keaton plays an editor at a scrappy tabloid (that is totally not the New York Post) who lays out his editorial vision in a conversation with a snooty editor at a prestigious broadsheet (that is surely not the New York Times), thundering: “I don’t live in the world! I live in New York City!”

(Serial expletives deleted serially.)

I always thought that was the right point of view for a newspaper editor, because, at least in ye olden days of print, a newspaper was about a place, usually but not always …