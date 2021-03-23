Concerning D.C. Statehood, the Founders Have Already Spoken

The Founders unambiguously intended otherwise, as evidenced in both their writing and in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are numerous principled reasons to oppose D.C. statehood. But, really, no arguments are more applicable than the ones offered by the Founders, who created a federal district for the distinct purpose of denying it statehood. First, because they were concerned about the seat of federal power being controlled by a hostile or intrusive state government. Second, because they knew that if the capital were in a state — much less its own state — the people would vote to grow and accumulate federal power. Both situations were incompatible with the proper separation of powers and state rights.

Today, though, Democrats …