Cuomo’s Brazen Stalling Strategy

The latest scandal on special COVID testing for family members could, ironically, work to the embattled governor’s advantage.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J im Geraghty, Phil Klein, and Jack Crowe had excellent posts last week on the new wave in the Cuomo-scandal swirl: the New York governor’s preferential COVID-testing treatment for his family members, including Cuomo’s CNN talking-head brother and hagiographer, Chris, and sundry courtiers (the Times has added pharma execs to the roster). I want to address what happens now, which may be . . . not much — at least for a while.

Cuomo and his allies are perversely exploiting the metastasizing of allegations against him as a stalling strategy. They urge that everything, including the kitchen sink, be thrown into the …