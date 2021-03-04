NR PLUS U.S.

Cuomo’s Co-Conspirators Are Shocked, Shocked at What He’s Done

By
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference before the opening of a mass vaccination site in the Queens N.Y., February 24, 2021. (Seth Wenig/Pool via Reuters)
Contrived outrage aside, many of the embattled governor’s loudest critics were themselves complicit in his deadly COVID policies.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H earing the jeremiads from the Albany Democrats’ caucus rooms and Twitter feeds, Claude Rains is smiling somewhere. The great actor is best known for his performance as Casablanca’s Vichy authority, the slick Captain Louis Renault — and for one particularly enduring scene. Ordered by Major Strasser to shut down Rick’s Café, he quickly improvises the excuse: He is shocked, shocked to learn that gambling is happening here . . . Clear the premises (and enter the croupier, with the Captain’s nightly winnings).

Such studio-set hypocrisy and contrived outrage would be very much at home in New York’s capital, or at least

