Cuomo’s Painful Press Conference

The governor digs himself a deeper hole.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here were times during New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s press conference on Wednesday when you had to wonder whether he was trying to get himself held liable for sexual harassment.

His carefully crafted reputation for being a peerless communicator notwithstanding, Cuomo is prone to error, and worse, in these settings. That is what happens to even smart people who grow accustomed to fawning media coverage. Without the wariness that comes from being challenged and badgered, things that aren’t true trip easily off their tongues, sometime because they’re lying, and other times because they don’t prepare well enough before taking questions. Cuomo …