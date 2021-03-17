Democratic Witness Falsely Claims the Equality Act Doesn’t Affect Religious Institutions

It does.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the Equality Act, a sweeping piece of legislation that would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as classes protected by the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Many Democrats and their allies have suggested the Equality Act would simply codify the Supreme Court’s 2020 Bostock v. Clayton County decision, which outlawed employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or “transgender status.” But the truth is that the Equality Act goes far beyond Bostock in several respects.

It would likely mandate taxpayer funding of abortion and infringe on the conscience rights of medical workers …