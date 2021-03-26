NR PLUS Health Care

Democrats Boot Up Obamacare 3.0

By
Barack Obama gestures as he talks from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., September 19, 2011. (Jason Reed/Reuters)
Say a hearty hello to more government — and a prayer that Trump’s reforms survive.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R epublicans failed to repeal Obamacare — spectacularly, and twice — in the Trump years. But they were successful in remaking the law. Through their 2017 tax-cut bill, they ended the individual mandate. And through executive action, Trump expanded access to cheaper, less-regulated plans.

This created a system that, while hardly elegant, actually made some sense. Obamacare, as originally implemented, had provided lower-income Americans with Medicaid coverage or subsidized premiums on the exchanges — but those who made too much money to qualify for these benefits were forced to buy expensive coverage at full price. The end of the mandate, coupled with

Recommended

The Latest