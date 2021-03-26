Democrats Boot Up Obamacare 3.0

Say a hearty hello to more government — and a prayer that Trump’s reforms survive.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R epublicans failed to repeal Obamacare — spectacularly, and twice — in the Trump years. But they were successful in remaking the law. Through their 2017 tax-cut bill, they ended the individual mandate. And through executive action, Trump expanded access to cheaper, less-regulated plans.

This created a system that, while hardly elegant, actually made some sense. Obamacare, as originally implemented, had provided lower-income Americans with Medicaid coverage or subsidized premiums on the exchanges — but those who made too much money to qualify for these benefits were forced to buy expensive coverage at full price. The end of the mandate, coupled with …