Disney World in the Age of COVID

Disney has shown, for three-quarters of a year, that it’s possible for Americans to come outside and have fun, even in large groups.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t takes only about 30 seconds of exposure to the happiest of viruses — the highly contagious Disney infection — to shed one’s wintry New York cynicism and welcome it. On the flight to Orlando, my older daughter — mature, wise, hilariously sarcastic, weeks away from becoming a teen — held her favorite stuffed animal up to the window so Daisy the deer could share the view. Disney World’s magic brings out the kid in all of us. It even works on kids.

Walt Disney World is a place where families wear matching, themed T-shirts, sullen high-school students take on expressions …