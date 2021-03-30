Do Democrats Want Voter Registration Abolished?

It’s an entirely legitimate question raised by the Left’s increasingly rigid opposition to basic voting safeguards.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the problems with debates about voting laws is that many Democratic politicians and progressive commentators simply refuse to admit the premises of their own arguments. Their slogans are seductively easy: Government should never do anything to make it harder to cast more votes, and always do everything to make it easier to cast more votes. The trouble arises when you apply that logic blindly and reflexively to the real world: It means opposing the very existence of laws and rules governing registration and voting.

Laws, after all, make it harder to do almost anything — even when “harder” means …