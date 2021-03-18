Exclusive: Pompeo Warns China Could Detain Outspoken Olympians

Former secretary of state builds boycott case amid U.S.-China talks, warns athletes and journalists could be in peril.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an extensive interview with National Review, openly warned Thursday that China could detain athletes and journalists from the U.S. and elsewhere should the 2022 Olympic Games proceed as planned in Beijing.

He specifically warned of a scenario where Olympians speaking out or protesting over the Chinese Communist Party’s Uyghur genocide could be denied permission to exit China, under a new security law.

“I can’t imagine any athlete from anywhere in the world not knowing what’s going on in Western China, and not wanting to be able to talk about that. And yet, if they chose …