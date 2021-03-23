The Filibuster Protects Minority Rights. That Does Not Make It Racist

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a hearing of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, November 28, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

In a nation where all of us may find ourselves in a minority from time to time and place to place, that is a protection we may all come to rely on.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P rogressives and Democrats have decided that something that gets in the way of their agenda is — stop me if you’ve heard this one before — racist. This time, it’s the filibuster, the rule by which the votes of 60 senators (thus representing a minimum of 30 states) are required to end debate on new laws in the Senate and bring them to a vote. The spin machine is in overdrive: Elizabeth Warren: “The filibuster has deep roots in racism, and it should not be permitted to serve that function, or to create a veto for the minority. In a …