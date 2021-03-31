Floyd Murder Trial: Confrontation with Feisty Witness Brings Chauvin’s Defense into Focus

On balance, Genevieve Hansen’s testimony was helpful to the prosecution, but not as helpful as it should have been.

T he second full day of Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd ended on a combative note.

The state’s final witness of the day, an important one, was Genevieve Hansen. She is the off-duty firefighter and extensively trained emergency medical technician (EMT) who happened upon the police encounter with Floyd on May 25, 2020, only to have to police spurn her offer to provide medical assistance. Among the most important evidence in the case is her recorded, desperate warning to Chauvin and the other three cops who were restraining Floyd that they should be checking for a pulse …