Free Speech in a Bind

When you mix untrustworthy governments with untrustworthy citizens, the result is a grave threat to the most basic freedom of all.

News from Germany: The far-right political party AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) was put under surveillance by the German government's domestic-intelligence service as a possible threat to the state. The party's legally independent youth wing already was under such surveillance. AfD has challenged the matter in court and the surveillance has been delayed, but the government intends to pursue its case, which ultimately could result in the party's being disbanded under German law.

This may strike Americans as heavy-handed. We do not ban political parties here. In much of Europe, they do.

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) acts …