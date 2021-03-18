How a Government-Union Court Case Could Drain the Democrats’ Coffers

Newsom might be safe in California this year, but a crucial ruling is being wielded as a weapon against Big Labor and its campaign-cash pipeline.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen it comes to combating the might (and indeed it is mighty) of the Golden State’s big-spending public-employee unions, Will Swaim, president of the California Policy Center (CPC) — the determined David to Big Labor’s Goliath — is ever the realist: “They’re financial juggernauts. We can’t outraise them.”

“But,” he says, offering no hint of defeat, “we can cut their income.”

And that’s just what is happening, here and in other places, as conservatives, far from the radar screen, engage directly with individual union members to apprise them of their Janus rights — especially the right to stop having union dues withdrawn …