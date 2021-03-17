How China’s Communist Cash Crushed Hong Kong’s Democratic Aspirations

A new report details the years-long flood of ‘red capital’ that paved the way for Beijing’s crackdown.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen we think of Beijing’s drive to crush Hong Kong’s nascent democracy, what comes to mind are images of mass demonstrations and of pro-democracy icons rounded up, imprisoned, and brought before judges to face sham trials under the National Security Law (NSL) forced upon the city by the Chinese Communist Party last May.

It is natural for China’s crackdown on Hong Kong to get most of the ink, especially given that it continues apace even today: In addition to a recent move to charge 47 pro-democracy figures under the law, the National People’s Congress last week restricted candidacy for the city’s …