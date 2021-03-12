If House Democrats Ran the Country

It’s all fun and games until someone’s hyper-partisan legislation gets enacted.

It's kind of fun to pass a bunch of legislation without worrying about the consequences. That's the situation the House finds itself in: Democrats control the chamber by a wide-enough margin to pass partisan bill after partisan bill, but approximately none of this legislation can make it through the Senate. There, given the 50–50 party split, ten Republicans need to support any bill that's subject to a filibuster, and even "budget reconciliation" bills (such as the recent COVID-relief effort) need to pass muster with moderates such as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema before Vice President Kamala Harris can break a …