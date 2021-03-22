In Defense of Private Schools

Some are guilty of elitism, but most bring high-quality, reliable schooling to many, outdoing public-school counterparts in helping the underprivileged.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he latest cover of The Atlantic features a golden desk and the bold title “Private Schools Are Indefensible.” In the article, Caitlin Flanagan details her experience working at a premier private school in New York and the opulence within the building’s walls — billion-dollar endowments, theater prosceniums, and an archeologist in residence. Such extravagance, she argues, would not exist “in a just society.”

I’ve taught in both public and private schools, and I do not recognize the caricature of private education that Flanagan furnishes. The private-school classroom where I currently spend my time has a few broken desks, a whiteboard donated …