In Defense of the AR-15 Cult

The dangerous gun owners are the ones who don’t make their gun ownership an occasion for socializing and interacting with other gun owners.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s the macabre spectacle of mass shootings returns to America at the end of our pandemic, Matthew Walther argues that the problem is the cult of the AR-15. “The United States should ban the manufacture of these weapons and related accessories designed to make them more lethal,” writes the editor of The Lamp, a Catholic journal, “and severely restrict ownership of those already in circulation, beginning with a voluntary gun-buyback program.”

The occasion for this is the mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., allegedly by Ahmad al-Issa. The shooter used an AR-15 and killed ten people. For Walther, AR-15s are “dangerous toys” …