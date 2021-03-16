It’s Infrastructure Week Again

What can Republicans do about Biden’s next multi-trillion-dollar spending binge?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W elcome back to “infrastructure week.”

Having already blown $2 trillion on “COVID relief,” Democrats would like to pile another $2–4 trillion on top, this time largely on infrastructure. And where the COVID bill was deficit-financed, word is that this new round of spending could have tax hikes attached.

Conservatives should root for this to fail, because the case for this level of federal infrastructure spending is weak. But resistance from free marketeers might be futile.

As you may recall from the previous administration, big infrastructure spending has some Republican supporters too, in part because it provides jobs to guys who wear hard hats. …