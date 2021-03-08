Jake Tapper’s ‘Empirically Racist’ Dr. Seuss Nonsense

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ake Tapper went on a tiny Twitter tirade the other day in defense of de-publishing some Dr. Seuss books for being, in a phrase he used several times, “empirically racist.” Tapper strikes me as more reasonable (or at least less unreasonable) than most of the frothing lunatic conspiracist demagogues he works with at CNN, and I suspect (or at least hope) that an argument from reason might have some effect on him, so I’ll start by explaining that “empirical” means pretty much the opposite of what he thinks it means. Throw the word “racist” out there, and people jettison their …
There’s no consistent, much less scientific, measure of racism. That’s the problem. Nobody can keep track of the rules.
Recommended
Minnesota Nasty
Minneapolis is a nice city no longer.
What Happened to Officer Sicknick?
Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died.
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Never mind how he voted.
Guess Who Just Admitted Harris and Becerra Violated the First Amendment
Surprising briefs emerge in a First Amendment case before the Supreme Court.
The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning
How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse?
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Latest
Clarence Thomas Delivers Decisive Ruling in Religious-Free-Speech Case
Monday was a bad day in court for universities and other serial violators of the First Amendment.
White House Says Biden Opposes Changes to Filibuster
The comments come after Senator Joe Manchin indicated that he would be open to limited reform of filibuster rules.
How a Would-Be Biden Official Abused Her Power during the Obama Administration
At her confirmation hearing tomorrow, Vanita Gupta should be asked about her abuse of the Vacancies Act while working for Obama.
Biden Orders Review of Title IX Campus Sexual Assault Rules
Former education secretary Betsy DeVos put a new system into place mandating due process rights for individuals accused of harassment or assault.
H.R. 1 Is a Partisan Assault on American Democracy
Democrats seek to bend the power of the federal government toward crushing political opposition.
CDC Releases Behavioral Guidelines for Vaccinated Americans
The CDC still recommends that vaccinated Americans practice social distancing and mask-wearing in public settings.